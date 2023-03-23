Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Madison. In east central Indiana, Delaware and Randolph. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between this evening and Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high rain rates and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&