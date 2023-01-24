ANDERSON – On the day John Thompson was scheduled to go on trial, he entered pleas of guilty to charges of attempted rape of a female worker at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.
Thompson, 23, entered the pleas Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 to felony counts of attempted rape and criminal confinement.
Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for Feb. 24 and Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.
Thompson was incarcerated on a prior conviction of rape and criminal confinement.
The state’s case was presented by deputy prosecutor Matt Savage and Thompson was represented by Brandon Townsend.
According to the probable cause affidavit by Sean Wyatt the incident took place on Nov. 19, 2020 in which Thompson used a institutional weapon in an attempted to rape a mental health professional.
Thompson wanted to talk with the employee and she directed him to his primary mental health provider. In her office Thompson said he didn’t help getting out of a chair because of pain on his left side.
When the mental health provider went to open the door, Thompson grabbed her from behind with both arms around her neck and displayed a “blade’.
He told the worker to remove her pants and she started to scream for help.
A second employee told Wyatt he heard a “muffled scream” and cry for help. Two doctors entered the woman’s office and pulled Thompson off of her.
During an interview, Thompson alleged the woman initiated the contact and that she removed her pants.