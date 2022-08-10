ANDERSON – Although no decision has been made on seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of an Elwood police officer, funding is being sought.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday told members of the Madison County Council that a death penalty case could cost up to $400,000.
He requested an additional $50,000 in the 2023 budget in anticipation of the filing of the death penalty against Carl Roy Web Boards II charged with murder in the August 7 shooting of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Cummings said his office is meeting with the family of Shannavaz and a decision on seeking the death penalty could be made shortly.
Byran Williams, the chief public defender, told council members the last death penalty case in Madison County took place in 2005 at a cost of $300,000.
Williams said if the prosecutor’s office files for the death penalty against Boards, he has to be represented by two attorneys that are death penalty certified.
He said currently there are no attorneys in the county that have that certification and the county would have to hire an attorney from outside Madison County.
The last death penalty case in Madison County took place in the 2004 death of a Lapel mother and her 7-year-old daughter by Fred Baer.
Baer was initially was sentenced to death for the murders on June 9, 2005, but that sentence was overturned by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
The U.S. Court of Appeals cited ineffective legal counsel for failing to object to jury instructions that kept the jury from considering mitigating circumstances.
The U.S. Court of Appeals ordered Baer be resentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Baer admitted to the crimes at the time of his 2005 trial and agreed to a plea agreement of life imprisonment without parole for both murders in 2019.