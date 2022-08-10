ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor has requested funding to potentially pursue a death penalty case against the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Elwood police officer.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings on Wednesday requested from Madison County Council an additional $50,000 in the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing for the death penalty against Carl Roy Web Boards II, who is charged with murder in the Aug. 1 shooting of Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Cummings told council members that his office would meet soon with the family of Shahnavaz and then decide whether to seek the death penalty, which could cost the county as much as $400,000, according to the prosecutor.
Bryan Williams, the county's chief public defender, told council members the last death penalty case in Madison County took place in 2005 at a cost of $300,000.
If the prosecutor’s office files for the death penalty against Boards, law requires that the defendant be represented by two attorneys who are death penalty certified, according to Williams.
Currently, no attorneys other than Williams in the county have that certification, meaning two outside attorneys would have to be hired to defend Boards.
The last death penalty case in Madison County took place in the 2004 murder of a Lapel mother and her 7-year-old daughter.
On June 9, 2005, Fredrick Baer was sentenced to death for the murders, but that sentence was overturned by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which cited ineffective legal counsel for failing to object to instructions that kept the jury from considering mitigating circumstances.
The appeals court ordered Baer re-sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.
Baer admitted to the crimes at the time of his 2005 trial. Fourteen years later, he agreed to a plea agreement of life imprisonment without parole.