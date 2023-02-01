ANDERSON — Though Madison County hasn’t provided a security plan to the state, the county is in compliance with most of the Indiana standards.
Former Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the courts have been responsible for developing security plans.
“Security at the courthouse has always been led by the judges,” he said. “I’m aware of several counties where there is no security.”
The public entrance to the Madison County Government Center is on the building’s west side. People entering are required to pass through a security checkpoint that includes an X-ray machine for personal items like cellphones, laptop computers, bags and keys.
People are then required to walk through a metal detector and are also scanned with a handheld screening device.
There is no public access to the building through the east entrance and basement of the courthouse. All the windows are secured.
Former Madison County Judge Tom Clem said he worked on a security plan, and a memorandum of understanding was reached with the Sheriff’s Department at the time.
“The (Madison County) commissioners passed an ordinance prohibiting the carrying of guns or weapons into the courthouse,” Clem said.
He said protocols were put in place with the assistance of the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.
Clem said limited access to the building was implemented, as were procedures to address bomb threats.
Tom Ecker, county administrator and former EMA director, said there is a plan in place that was developed by the courts.
“The plan has been in place for some time,” he said. “We’re in the process of updating the plan for high visibility cases in the future.”
Ecker said there are protocols in place for bomb threats, tornadoes and earthquakes.
Currently, for the death penalty case of Carl Roy Webb III in the 2022 shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper has prohibited cellphones and electronic devices in the courtroom.
There is heightened security in the courtroom and on the fourth floor, and members of the media and the public are provided with assigned seats.
In 2018, a committee made up of more than 40 judges approved an updated list of eight basic security standards for Indiana courthouses, including a standard that every entry point must be screened.
Because most counties cannot afford multiple screeners, those courthouses should have a single entrance, the committee decided.