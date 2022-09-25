INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana attorney general’s office has filed an appeal that seeks to throw out an injunction halting the state’s near-total abortion ban.
Lawyers representing the state hope to advance the issue directly to the Indiana Supreme Court.
“Only this court can provide the final word on this hotly contested, high-profile … question,” they said in the court filing late Thursday night.
Representatives from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office added that “unborn lives will almost certainly be lost” if the injunction continues.
“The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated,” the state’s lawyers said in court documents.
An Owen County judge issued the preliminary injunction Thursday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down Indiana’s near-total abortion ban. The court order halted the state’s new abortion law one week after it took effect.
Judge Kelsey Blake Hanlon, a Republican, said in her ruling that the ban “materially burdens the bodily autonomy of Indiana’s women and girls by significantly and arbitrarily limiting their access to care.”
Under the injunction, the state’s previous abortion law will stand — allowing abortion up to 20 weeks. It also means abortion clinics can again perform the procedure. Planned Parenthood told the Indiana Capital Chronicle on Thursday that abortion care had already resumed.
The pause on the ban only applies to providers in Marion, Monroe, Hendricks, Lake, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Warrick counties. Local prosecutors in those counties are defendants in the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana lawsuit.
Hanlon’s ruling prohibits them — or the state Medical Licensing Board — from enforcing the new law.
A majority of Indiana abortions have historically been performed in those counties, according to state health department records.
If Hanlon’s ruling is suspended, the new abortion ban would take effect again.
The court challenge up for debate was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court last month by the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of health care providers and a pregnancy resource center.
They argue that the abortion ban blocks patients from exercising a “fundamental right to privacy,” which the Indiana Constitution protects as an individual liberty. The Supreme Court of the United States in June ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not guarantee abortion rights.
The Indiana ban outlaws most abortions except in the case of a fatal fetal anomaly or serious health risk to the mother. Rape survivors can get an abortion up to 10 weeks post-fertilization. It also only lets hospitals and hospital-owned ambulatory surgical centers provide abortions.
No court dates have been set for the appeal.
A second lawsuit, also led by the ACLU of Indiana, seeks to strike down the ban on the basis that it violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. An initial hearing on that is set for Oct. 14.
