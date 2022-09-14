ANDERSON — The sentencing date for the two men convicted of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Quincy Malone has been continued.
Kyrell Cole, 19, Anderson, was scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday on the murder charge in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 after being found guilty by a jury in July.
His sentencing date was continued to Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.
Demareyon Robinson, 20, was found guilty of murder by a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury on Sept. 2. His sentencing was continued to 9 a.m. Oct. 4.
Cole and Robinson both face a possible maximum prison sentence of 65 years.
Malone died of a single gunshot wound to the chest at his residence on the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets in November 2020.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Josh Senseney, Cole and Robinson went to Malone’s house to see about trading guns.
A witness inside the residence at the time said Cole displayed a handgun and said that it was loaded.
The witness told investigators that Cole attempted to get Malone to fire the weapon outside the door, which Malone declined to do.
At some point, another man entered the residence, and Robinson, according to the affidavit, said to the witness, “Don’t move.”
When the witness turned, she said, she saw Robinson pointing a handgun at Malone’s chest and then firing the weapon.
Malone yelled “Get down” to the witness, and she noticed Cole pointing a gun at Malone. She heard several more gunshots.
The court document states there were four suspects, but only two have been identified.