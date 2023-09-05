ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has been sentenced to 20 years after a guilty plea to a charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
Amber Short, 39, was arrested last February by Alexandria police in connection with the November 2022 death of Cody Spaulding.
Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe sentenced Short Tuesday. She will serve 10 years with the Indiana Department of Correction and 10 years on continuum sanctions.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Jeremy Rasmussen, Spaulding was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of the house he shared with his mother in the 100 block of East Monroe Street.
His mother told investigators that Spaulding made a telephone call to an unknown woman to purchase drugs.
Spaulding met with the woman at the residence and told his mother he thought the drugs were fake.
Sometime during the night Spaulding’s mother found him in a kneeling position in the bathroom but could not rouse him. After returning to bed, his mother found him several hours later in the same position and called for help.
Rasmussen took into his possession Spaulding’s cellphone and found a Facebook Messenger threat to Short.
In the social media messages Short and Spaulding agree on a price and the amount of “Roxies” that were being purchased.
After her arrest, Short said she knew Spaulding and had “no intention of harming” him and didn’t know he'd died until several months later.
Short acknowledged to Assistant Chief Brian Holtzleiter that she knew “Roxies” could contain fentanyl.
Roxies is the slang name for Roxicodone, a brand name for the prescription opioid oxycodone.
During the interview Short said the pills looked real and she would never give anyone something that was fake.