ANDERSON — Charges have been dismissed against an Anderson man following a July 13 accident that injured a local woman.
The state dismissed a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury against Leonard Fesler, 76, 800 block of Greenfield Drive.
Fesler's attorney Bryan Williams said Wednesday the charges were dropped when the toxicology test results showed Fesler had a blood alcohol content of .03.
An initial test conducted by police showed Fesler had a blood alcohol content of .082. The legal limit in Indiana is .08.
A search warrant was obtained and a blood draw was administered on Fesler.
Jennifer Abbott, 45, was struck by a vehicle being driven by Fesler at the intersection of 53rd Street and South Scatterfield Road.
The probable cause affidavit said Abbott was sitting in a car driven by her mother, waiting to drop off property to a family member at the McDonald’s.
Abbott exited the vehicle while it was stopped and began walking toward the McDonald’s when she was struck by Fesler’s vehicle.
A witness told Anderson Police officers that he observed Abbott exit her mother’s vehicle and begin to run across 53rd Street when hit by Fesler’s vehicle which was turning left from Scatterfield Road onto 53rd Street.