ANDERSON — The Indiana Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against former Anderson Community Schools employee Carla Burke.
The lawsuit, filed in Madison Circuit Court Division 3, seeks repayment of $1,118,325 for funds Burke stole from ACS.
In February, Burke was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison after an audit found she redirected $976,773 in vendor payments to herself.
She was ordered to pay $1,117,963 in restitution by the federal court.
At the time of her sentencing, Burke admitted to having a gambling addiction and that the food service account was used to provide the funding. She admitted to spending up to eight hours a day in a casino.
“The State seeks to redress harm done to the public welfare, the property of the State of Indiana, and the property of the Food Service Department…which resulted from the misrepresentation and diversion of public funds,” the lawsuit reads.
Anderson Community Schools Corp. hired Burke in 1998 and named her food service department bookkeeper Oct. 2, 2006. She was responsible for maintaining the financial records for the school lunch fund extracurricular account. She retired on Oct. 10, 2019.
A State Board of Accounts audit, requested by the corporation and released in June 2022, specifically sought reimbursement of $1.1 million from Burke.
The amount included unauthorized transactions totaling $976,773.29, penalties and interest of $20,109.64 and audit costs of $121,442.33. The state audit covered 2014 through 2019.
The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Todd Rokita states Burke committed malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in the performance of her job.
The state recovered $125,000 to cover the costs of the Indiana State Board of Accounts investigation from insurance or bond coverage for Burke’s position with ACS.
The lawsuit seeks three times the amount of damages under the Indiana Crime Victims Relief Act, plus court and attorney costs.