ANDERSON – Local attorney Stephanie Bibbs has been named a finalist to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.
The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission Monday selected Bibbs, Judge Paul Felix, and Justin Forkner as the three nominees for the upcoming vacancy on the Court of Appeals of Indiana.
Chief Justice Rush, on behalf of the Commission, will submit a report to Governor Eric Holcomb in the upcoming days. After officially receiving the list of nominees, the Governor has 60 days to make his selection.
The position on the Court of Appeals is available with the upcoming retirement of Judge Margret Robb.
Stephanie (Wade) Bibbs, 48, ran as a Republican for the judgeship in Anderson City Court in 2015 losing to Democrat Jason Jamerson by 227 votes.
She is currently employed as a deputy director of litigation in the Office of Judicial and Attorney Regulation, a position Bibbs has occupied since last year.
Prior to that she was a public defender in Madison County in 2018 and 2019 and deputy prosecutor in the county decom 2011 to 2015 and in Marion County from 2005 to 2011 and again from 2020 to 2022.
Bibbs obtained her bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in 1996 and her law degree from the Texas Wesleyan University Law School in 2004. She was admitted to the Indiana bar that year.
Felix has served as a judge in Hamilton County since 2009.
Forkner is currently the chief administration official for the Indiana Supreme Court, a position he has had since 2018.