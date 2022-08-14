ANDERSON — The trial of Elwood mother Alyson Stephen charged with murder in the death of her son in 2018 begins Tuesday.
Stephen, 27, is facing charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 23-month-old son Ryder.
The state’s case is being presented by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller, and Stephen’s attorney is John Reeder. The trial is in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 with Judge Angela Warner Sims presiding.
Her former husband Jacob Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.
Stephen said she did not know what happened to Ryder when he was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Detective Ben Gosnell. She said she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him there with Wootton.
Stephen said she was at work when Ryder was taken to the hospital. The toddler was pronounced dead three days later by doctors at Riley Hospital for Children.
Elwood police officer Jerry Branson said the toddler was not breathing and was cold to the touch when he arrived at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 26, according to the affidavit. Branson performed CPR on Ryder, who was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital before being transported to the Indianapolis hospital.
During Ryder’s autopsy, Dr. Chris Poulos, chief physical pathologist for the Marion County coroner, found multiple bruises on Ryder’s head and body “which he stated was not consistent with falling,” Gosnell said in his affidavit.
There was an active no-contact order between Wootton and Stephen after Elwood police arrested Wootton for, allegedly, hitting Stephen in front of her 4- and 2-year-old children in March 2018.