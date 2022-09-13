ANDERSON — Alyson Stephen was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2018 death of her son, Ryder.
Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims sentenced Stephen, 27, Elwood, Tuesday in connection with the death of her 23-month-old son on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, at the home shared with Jacob Wootton. Ryder Stephen died Oct. 29 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Sims said this case was not about what actions Stephen took but what she failed to do to protect her son.
“You had a legal duty and obligation to protect that child,” Sims said. “You failed to act, protect and be the parent that Ryder deserved.”
Sims said Stephen had numerous opportunities to get help from her family and authorities.
“The warning signs that this relationship wouldn’t turn out well,” she said. “You ignored those opportunities to the detriment of your child.”
Stephen didn’t testify during her trial, but did address the court prior to sentencing.
While questioned by defense attorney John Reeder, Stephen said she has sought mental health counseling while in the Madison County jail for battered women syndrome, grief and loss.
“I feel like I will never see my children again,” she said of her other three children. “I never thought this would happen.
“I would like to be home with my children,” Stephen testified.
Deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller asked Stephen what she did wrong on the day her son died.
Stephen said she violated the no contact order with her former husband Wootton.
“Do you believe you did anything wrong?” Miller asked.
Stephen said she had to go to work that day and didn’t have another babysitter to watch her children.
In his closing statement, Miller said Stephen was provided with the resources to assist her, but instead choose to protect Wootton.
“In her mind she still didn’t do anything wrong, she had to work,” Miller said.
Reeder said Stephen has shown “extreme remorse” to everyone concerned.
“We’re asking for a fair sentence,” he said.
Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.