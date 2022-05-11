ANDERSON — Three local men have been sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to felony charges of child molesting.
The state was represented in all three cases by deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp.
Gregory G. Jeffries II, 42, of Hustonville, Kentucky, had entered guilty pleas to two felony counts of child molesting.
He was charged with fondling or touching a child under 14.
Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Jeffries Wednesday to a total prison sentence of six years with the Indiana Department of Correction and two years on probation.
According to an affidavit of probable cause the 13-year-old girl told authorities Jeffries repeatedly fondled her in 2018. She said Jeffries took her for long drives in the country to watch sunsets, and he would reach across the console and touch her while he was driving.
Daryus D. Grier, 25, 800 block of West 13th Street, entered a guilty plea last month to a felony charge of child molesting with a second charge to be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
Judge Hopper sentenced Grier to six years at the Indiana Department of Correction and two years of probation.
During an interview at the Cherish Center, a child abuse prevention center in Noblesville, the girl said Grier performed sexual intercourse on her several times between March 2016 and March 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Justin Galbreath, 35, Frankton, was sentenced by Judge Hopper to a six year prison term after pleading guilty to a charge of child molesting.
According to a probable cause affidavit, during a Kids Talk interview, a girl said Galbreath fondled her when she was 7 or 8 years of age.
The incidents reportedly took place from February 2012 to November 2014.