ANDERSON — Two witnesses in the murder trial of Demareyon Robinson testified about encounters with his co-defendant, Kyrell Cole.
Robinson, 20, Anderson, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 4 on a charge of murder in connection with the Octo. 29, 2020, shooting death of Quincy Malone.
Issac Drake, who lives in the vicinity of 21st and Morton streets, testified Wednesday that while walking home from work he noticed a couple of people standing outside his house.
“They were masked up,” he said. “As I approached, they ran down an alley.”
Drake said as he was preparing to walk his dog, he heard five gunshots.
“I shut the door and hit the ground,” he said. “I was looking out the window facing Morton Street.”
Drake said he saw someone come running out the backdoor of Malone’s house and down the alley
“He was carrying a gun,” he testified.
Drake said he was able to identify the person running down the alley as Cole.
While being questioned by defense attorney Bryan Williams, Drake said the man he observed running down the alley was not one of the men wearing masks outside his residence.
During questioning by deputy prosecutor Matt Savage, Darin Moore said he saw a suspicious person in the area of the shooting.
He testified he saw the man running and carrying a gun. Moore said the man, whom he later identified as Cole, got into a dark colored car.
Moore said when leaving to go to a job site he spotted the car near the intersection of 19th and Hendricks streets, and the car was still running.
Anderson Police Department Sgt. Chad Boynton said on the day of the shooting, after Malone’s girlfriend Sierra Thompson gave permission, he took part in the search of the house.
Boynton testified they found a purse lying on a bedroom floor that contained drug paraphernalia and drugs.
“I thought it was crystal meth,” he said.
Boynton said it tested negative for methamphetamine and was what he considered to be a look-alike substance sold as crystal meth.
“It’s not safe to sell a look-alike substance,” he said. “There are numerous cases of people getting shot.”
Williams asked, since there was evidence that Thompson was dealing in drugs, why she wasn’t charged with a crime.
Boynton said it was decided not to request charges.
He said it was a low-level felony for dealing in a look-alike substance.
Detective Chris Frazier said that when he interviewed Thompson on the day after the shooting, she named Cole as one of the people and showed a photo on her phone that was eventually identified as Robinson.
Frazier said on that day charges of murder were filed against Robinson and Cole.
“Obviously there was a lot of talk on the street about who was involved,” he said.
Williams asked Frazier if people are interviewed more than once if it is believed they’ve lied.
Frazier said that could be the case.
Cole was convicted on the murder charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sep. 14.
The trial will resume Thursday and is expected to be concluded by Friday.