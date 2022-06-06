MUNCIE — A Delaware County jury deliberated for about an hour and 30 minutes before convicting Mya L. Moody, 32, of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
Evidence at trial demonstrated that in October 2021, Moody was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail. At the time of her arrest, she hid heroin in a body cavity.
After Moody was booked into the jail, she dealt the heroin inside the jail block to other inmates, including 37-year-old Dianna Rose Pace, who later died of acute fentanyl intoxication.
Judge Marianne L. Vorhees set sentencing for June 15. A Level 1 felony is punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
The jury also found the defendant to be a habitual offender. Moody also has convictions for robbery and dealing in a lookalike substance. That means the court may impose an additional six to 20 years to the sentence.
At sentencing, Moody could face up to 60 years in prison.
After the verdict was returned, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said, “This conviction marks the second time this year our office has successfully prosecuted a defendant for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.
"These convictions should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers," Hoffman said. "If you deal narcotics in Delaware County, and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable. Stop selling your poison in our community.”