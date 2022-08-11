ANDERSON — The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Jordan Zirkle in connection with the 2018 murder of David Phillips II.
Zirkle, 34, appealed his conviction, alleging that Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley erred in denying his motion for a directed verdict, and that the evidence was not sufficient to convict.
Zirkle was found not guilty in connection with the murder of Trinity Parker.
Judge Dudley sentenced Zirkle to 55 years in prison on the murder conviction.
The Court of Appeals ruled that since Zirkle presented after the motion for a direct verdict was denied that any error is waived.
Zirkle maintained in his appeal that he was only present when Phillips was murdered and that his actions at the Rangeline Nature Preserve did not make him an accomplice.
“While the state demonstrated that Zirkle was present at the scene of the crime, it established Zirkle’s close relationship with (Daniel) Jones before and during the commission of the murder,” a court document states.
“The evidence also reflected that Zirkle failed to oppose the commission of the murder, despite repeated opportunities to do so,” the decision reads. "Finally, in statements and actions after the murder, Zirkle boasted about his role in Phillip’s death.”
During the trial, the state urged jurors to convict Zirkle based on his actions during and after the murders. The evidence they presented included video surveillance of Zirkle walking into the Rangeline Nature Preserve with Phillips and Jones before Phillips was murdered. His body was later found in the nature preserve.
Zirkle had told investigators that he was afraid of Jones and unsure what to do because he had seen Jones’ violence toward others.
Daniel Jones admitted to killing both Parker and Phillips in 2020. He was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 60 years for aiding, inducing or causing murder and 14 years for criminal confinement.