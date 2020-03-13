These events and activities have been canceled because of COVID-19 health concerns:
Government offices
- Anderson City Court – All city court sessions postponed
Hospitals
- No visitors permitted at Community Hospital Anderson; exceptions made for one visitor per room in certain units
Schools
- Shenandoah School Corporation closed for three weeks, through April 6. No activities or practices.
March 13
Anderson
- Ladies Night out with “Footloose” at Paramount Theatre
- Madison County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet at Madison Park Church
March 14
Anderson
- Spring into Summer Craft Show at Paramount Theatre
- Men’s Lenten Breakfast
Indianapolis
- Monster Energy Supercross
March 15
Anderson
- Central Christian Church’s Sunday services are suspended indefinitely
March 16
Anderson
- Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)
Noblesville
- Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville
March 24
Noblesville
- Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville
NATIONAL EVENTS
- LiveNation concert tours
- College basketball conference tournaments canceled
- NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments/spring sports championships
- NHL season suspended
- NBA season suspended
- MLS season suspended
- XFL season suspended
- Masters postponed
- MLB Spring Training canceled/regular season postponed two weeks
- National Cherry Blossom Festival
- National Rifle Association membership meeting in Nashville, Tennessee
- South By Southwest music festival
- IndyCar events canceled through April
