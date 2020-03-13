These events and activities have been canceled because of COVID-19 health concerns:

Government offices

  • Anderson City Court – All city court sessions postponed

Hospitals

  • No visitors permitted at Community Hospital Anderson; exceptions made for one visitor per room in certain units

Schools

  • Shenandoah School Corporation closed for three weeks, through April 6. No activities or practices.

March 13

Anderson

  • Ladies Night out with “Footloose” at Paramount Theatre
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Banquet at Madison Park Church

March 14

Anderson

  • Spring into Summer Craft Show at Paramount Theatre
  • Men’s Lenten Breakfast

Indianapolis

  • Monster Energy Supercross

March 15

Anderson

  • Central Christian Church’s Sunday services are suspended indefinitely

March 16

Anderson

  • Parks and Recreation Department Spring Break Camp (through March 27)

Noblesville

  • Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville

March 24

Noblesville

  • Fifth District Congressional Primary Town Halls at Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville

NATIONAL EVENTS

  • LiveNation concert tours
  • College basketball conference tournaments canceled
  • NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments/spring sports championships
  • NHL season suspended
  • NBA season suspended
  • MLS season suspended
  • XFL season suspended
  • Masters postponed
  • MLB Spring Training canceled/regular season postponed two weeks
  • National Cherry Blossom Festival
  • National Rifle Association membership meeting in Nashville, Tennessee
  • South By Southwest music festival
  • IndyCar events canceled through April

