ANDERSON — A couple of months ago Paul Jared’s girlfriend and her three children went home to her parents so he could quarantine for two weeks in the house they rented in Anderson after a possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
But when he tried to return to his well-paying job in logistics, Jared, 22, was laid off, starting him on a spiral toward homelessness.
“We found out there was a lot of issues with the house, so we ended up leaving,” he said. “I was cooped up in a motel for a month before I was even able to get assistance to get into a place.”
Jared is one of many Madison County residents whose housing has become insecure because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, in most instances, the loss of jobs it has caused as states, including Indiana, have issued stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the sometimes fatal disease.
But even before the pandemic, those tracking lower-income individuals and families reported a shortage of suitable affordable housing in Madison County.
Jared was among the lucky, able to find an apartment above a physical therapy business on Scatterfield Road after making contact with Aspire. Now working for a pizza restaurant, he also is being helped by United Way of Madison County’s Thrive Network, which helps challenged populations establish more stability.
“With everything going down, things started becoming unstable. I took a very huge pay cut,” he said. “I couldn’t afford to pay for it, and she wasn’t working. Things started to get really, really, really tight, so I started having to ask for help.”
Nancy Vaughan, president of United Way of Madison County, said housing was an issue long before the coronavirus appeared. She said she’s heard tales of homeless residents being dropped off in downtown Anderson with no place to go just to get them out of Hamilton County.
Vaughan said it’s impossible to estimate how many people now are homeless because of the pandemic. And she expects matters to become worse as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home orders are lifted and in the second wave of the pandemic health that officials predict for the fall.
“We could easily see double or triple the numbers that we are used to coming for assistance,” she said.
As the state put emergency orders in place, she said, more people were being thrown out of Anderson’s three pay-by-the week motels and campgrounds and forced to live in their cars and on the streets. Though the emergency orders prohibited landlords from evicting tenants, the rules did not apply to the motels, Vaughan said.
“It’s a gray legal area. Those don’t qualify because there’s no rental or lease agreement. It’s a hotel stay,” she said. “After next week, let me tell you, it’s going to affect a lot of people.”
But Madison County has two preexisting conditions that make the housing issue a tough nut to crack, Vaughan said: low incomes and a high rate of homelessness compounded by a lack of shelters. As she’s watched the data, Vaughan said it’s clear there has been no real investment in affordable housing in Anderson since the last recession, and many people are paying more than 30% of their income for substandard rentals.
“There’s no homeless shelter for families. There’s no shelter for women with children,” she said. The best she has been able to do is put a couple of portable toilets and a washing station in the parking lot of the Christian Center.
Vaughan said one silver lining to this cloud is that the pandemic is taking place mostly as the weather is warming because the buildings where homeless people spend their days, such as fast food restaurants and the library, have been closed to the public.
Under normal circumstances, Vaughan said, the existing shelters and even churches can break out some additional cots, as they did last Memorial Day when Pendleton was hit by a devastating tornado. But the nature of this particular disaster, which requires social distancing, makes that impossible.
“This isn’t that kind of disaster. Churches aren’t prepared,” she said. “This just blew it up. This is something we are going to deal with for a long time, the rest of this year, at least.”
It’s long past time that Madison County develop an effective housing plan, Vaughan said.
“Whatever situation has been out there, this has multiplied them all many times,” she said. “We need to make policy changes that incentivize the investment we need for multi-family housing.”
Jerrold Bridges, executive director of the Madison County Council of Governments, said all areas have a need for all types of housing, from low income to high end, in part because of the creep from Indianapolis northward. Some municipalities, including Elwood with the Lofts at Leeson’s and Alexandria with the Mercantile, have made some headway but still need to do more, he said.
“Those are both excellent projects,” he said. “But that need still exists, and it didn’t go away.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Bridges said, Madison County’s real estate market, which had slumped because of the Great Recession in 2008, was bouncing back, especially in Anderson.
“Actually, the city has done a pretty good job to work on that. It’s a tough issue to crack,” he said.
But the pandemic and the job loss, some of it permanent, that it is likely to have caused will be a huge setback for a community that after losing major employers in the automobile industry a couple of decades ago, finally was finding its way back toward relative prosperity, Bridges said.
“A lot of that need is predicated on the fact that even though we’ve done a good job of bringing jobs back into Madison County, we still are a long way from the payroll dollars generated when GM was operational,” he said. “Corona actually puts a damper on that, like it has everywhere.”
