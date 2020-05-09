ANDERSON – Two Madison County facilities that have been hot spots for COVID-19 each have new coronavirus cases, according to an official with the Madison County Health Department.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the health department, reported Saturday that one person at Bethany Pointe Health Campus and four offenders at Pendleton Correctional Facility are among the 17 additional people in Madison County who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
That brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 505 in the county. No new deaths have been reported, keeping the total at 58, Grimes said.
Those figures are higher than the numbers reported on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website dashboard, which showed 497 cases and 56 deaths in Madison County on Saturday.
The discrepancy is caused by a lag in reporting time between the county and the state. Also, the state health department doesn’t update its dashboard with county numbers on weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.