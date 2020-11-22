ANDERSON — There was a buzz of activity as a pair of makeshift broadcast studios started streaming lessons to Frankton students from the Madison County Historical Society in late October.
Anderson University senior education major Shelby Gray stood in front of a monitor perched on a stepladder with a gob of blue painters tape securing a camera above it.
To Gray’s right, Emily Frost worked in the role of producer, managing what was on screen and helping to follow classroom discussion displayed on a nearby monitor. Unable to be there in person, Marlee Miller was the third member of the three-student team helping to manage the classroom remotely.
“We have such different strengths,” said Gray while talking about working in a team with fellow students.
“We’ve created a way to communicate where, instead of our different strengths clashing, we start to pick up on each other’s strengths. So it’s really cool to be able to learn from Marlee and from Emily. I enjoy it a lot.”
The virtual lessons were born out of a need to give students experience managing a classroom in the semester before they become student teachers.
Normally they would be dispatched to classrooms but the coronavirus pandemic has made that impossible.
Anna Epperly, assistant professor of education at AU and a volunteer at the history museum in downtown Anderson, needed to find a way to get her students the experience they needed and saw a solution that solved her problem but also another the museum was having, how to increase awareness about the resource it provides the community.
“Everyone involved has said, in the midst of all of this darkness, we have been able to connect with one another in different ways, and still feel like we’re still giving back,” Epperly said.
Thirteen AU students are participating. They streamed lessons on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to fourth, fifth and eighth grade students at Frankton using museum artifacts and exhibits.
“We’ve got 3,000 years of human history ... we’ve got from the Mounds, to Aladdin lamps, to the Remy brothers, to the Gaither Trio and Sandi Patty, and Carl Erskine,” said Melody Hull, Historical Society president.
“It provides visual tactile things for them and for the students in the schools,” Hull said. “They see that we’ve got a place where we can go and learn all about this stuff if we want to, and see things right from our own people, our own pioneers, our own families and we’re enjoying it immensely.”
Switching between each studio, Epperly stood off camera coaching each student.
“All of the research and the literature on how to make an effective educator more effective, whether they’re newbies or veterans, is that it’s just like a real coaching scenario with athletes or a dancer or a musician,” Epperly said.
Both Epperly and Hull expect the partnership to continue after the pandemic itself becomes history.
“We’d like to actually rework a section of the building on the east ... really kind of make a proper studio for them,” Hull said.
“We’re thinking about that,” she said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
