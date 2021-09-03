ANDERSON — Madison County has reached its morgue storage capacity.
“As of this morning, both hospital morgues are completely full,” said Madison County Chief Deputy Coroner Katherine Callahan.
The shortage of morgue space and a recent spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a combined effort between Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott, local hospitals and area funeral homes.
“This is a collaborative agreement for all of us since we do not have a morgue that we can have a cooler to put additional bodies in due to the increased number of deaths due to COVID,” Abbott said.
He said a cooler was requested by St. Vincent Health System Thursday evening.
“By placing it at St. Vincent’s, it allows us to have close proximity to the autopsy room and 24-hour security to protect the decedents in the coolers, which we would not have had out at the dispatch center that was done previously,” said Abbott.
He thanked Dr. Jill Payne, regional chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at St. Vincent Health System, for moving forward to request the cooler on short notice.
Abbott said the coroner’s office is working with both hospitals to address the shortage of morgue space and plans to contribute toward the cost of the cooler.
“We have no choice,” said Abbott. “We don’t have any room. We are tired of leaving decedent bodies out on the table at 75 degrees where they further decompose and family members are not able to have an open casket if they wish.”
Callahan said Community Hospital has also worked closely with the coroner’s office to address the county’s morgue issues.
“They are overflowing at this point,” she said of both hospitals. “Without the partnership of both of our hospitals and the funeral homes, we could not successfully do our jobs.”
The temporary cooler has the capacity to accommodate an additional six to eight bodies, said Abbott. He said the morgue capacity at St. Vincent Hospital is for two adults and Community Hospital’s capacity is for two adults and a smaller individual.
Abbott said he hopes that a more permanent morgue solution can be found in the near future for the safety and well-being of the community.
