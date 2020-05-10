FRANKTON — If you want to show your mom you love and appreciate her, do you visit her this Mother’s Day?
Or do you stay away?
That’s the dilemma Madison County residents face as the they wrestle with the deadly COVID-19 crisis.
Senior citizens and people with preexisting conditions, including diabetes, heart disease and asthma, are at greater risk of dire health consequences if they become infected with the novel coronavirus.
And there’s no telling who might pass the coronavirus along. Some who carry it are asymptomatic.
Frankton resident Sara New and her family traditionally take her mother, Eunice Hartzell, out for dinner at Texas Roadhouse. But this year, the family, which includes New’s children — Slade Webb, 24, Mason Jarvis, 19, and Emily Jarvis, 17 — is going to gather at Hartzell’s Anderson home for dinner.
“I’m still gonna go see her,” New said. “If she wants us to come over, we’re going to come over.”
New knows that her mother is probably more apt to contract the virus through her job, deemed essential, at a grocery store. There, Hartzell is exposed to strangers, most of whom aren’t wearing masks.
New’s husband and daughter also work in essential services, she said.
“I do sometimes forget the fact they do go out and are around hundreds of people a day and then come home,” New noted.
Though the family won’t be wearing masks and gloves as they eat dinner, New said they will take precautions.
“I feel like we’re gonna keep a distance,” she said. “We won’t hug and kiss.”
Hartzell will get a much more intimate Mother’s Day celebration than many.
Mothers who live in nursing homes will have to visit with their loved ones through exterior windows.
At Primrose Retirement Communities in Anderson, Mother’s Day was celebrated with a Friday parade.
Residents sat on the front porch as their families — some in costumes, some holding posters with messages of love — drove by in cars decorated for the occasion.
“This has been such a difficult time for our residents and their families, and we wanted to find a way to celebrate Mother’s Day for our mother’s here while keeping them safe at the same time,” said Christy Mudd, life enrichment coordinator for the facility.
Outside of nursing homes, such isolation isn’t an option for some Madison County residents.
Pendleton resident Kellie Riley-Borgman can’t social distance from her parents. Though they live independently, she serves as their caretaker.
So she and her 13-year-old son, Riley, will do what they always do on Mother’s Day: visit and cook out.
“I’ve had to take care of them this whole time, anyway,” Riley-Borgman said. “We have to be very careful because of my dad’s health.
“We don’t eat out a whole lot. We just hang out as a family every year. That’s all I really ask for.”
Pendleton resident Keira Goff celebrated Mother’s Day on Saturday as her sons, Matthew and Eric, helped her paint her house shutters. Then they ordered Japanese takeout.
Most years, they go out for brunch.
“Obviously, that is not an option this year,” Goff said.
