ELWOOD — Pam Sipes pumped her fist in the air and encouraged a round of applause after being the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Elwood Health and Living on Monday.
Sipes is the administrator of the facility; her husband, Michael, died of COVID-19 during an outbreak there earlier this year.
"I have every reason to get this shot with my husband dying last month of it," Sipes said as she explained that some of her staff were concerned about the vaccine and going to wait until the second round of shots.
"I want them to see that we have to stop this horrible virus," she said. "We have to stop it and the only way to do that is to be willing to step up and get a shot. So I want my fellow employees to see that it's going to be OK."
A team from CVS was onsite administering the Moderna vaccine.
They will be at Essential Senior Health and Living's Northview location in Anderson on Saturday and then follow up four weeks later for the next round of shots.
Essential's Summitville location is temporarily closed due to staffing so most residents and staff at Essential will have their first shot after Saturday.
The federal government contracted with CVS and Walgreens to administer the vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
Monday was the first day for vaccinations at Indiana long-term care facilities.
In a press release, CVS said it expects to vaccinate 4 million residents and staff at 40,000 facilities across the country in 12 weeks.
CVS pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and booster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.