ANDERSON — The coronavirus will be an annual event much like the flu, the county’s chief medical officer, Dr. Stephen Wright, believes.
He said Monday that the delta variant is the new bad guy on the block, accounting for more than 80% of new cases in Indiana.
“COVID is going to be with us from now on,” he said. “Just like with influenza, it will become a seasonal infection. If all of us get vaccinated, then we have a great chance of containing this virus regardless of which variant comes along.”
The county has had 120 cases of the infection in the last week, said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department.
“The number of cases has picked up,” she said, but fewer than 20 are the delta variant.
Wright said we know how to create new vaccines and boosters as necessary now.
“The delta variant is more easily transmitted and more deadly for those who are unvaccinated,” he said. “Those who have had the foresight and have listened to us in health care expostulate on vaccines and have been vaccinated are not getting sick from this variant.”
Wright warned that those people who have refused to be vaccinated will eventually contract COVID-19 delta.
“Dying of COVID is a long and truly miserable way to die, as it is a slow process of suffocation,” he said. “This is all avoidable. Get vaccinated.”
Wright said people should ignore the misinformation about the virus and vaccines in the national news media and on social media.
“We do not plan on another lockdown,” he said. “It did slow the spread of the COVID-19, but enough people have been vaccinated now to, hopefully, prevent severe outbreaks from reoccurring.
“But not getting vaccinated now is tantamount to being an accomplice to the death of a family member whom you might spread it to,” Wright said. “It has already occurred to a patient of ours recently.”
The country should have gotten the COVID-19 epidemic under control, he said, if not for the people who are refusing to get vaccinated and stymieing the nation's best efforts.
The Health Department will have its mobile unit at Soulfest at Fairview Park in Anderson from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to provide free vaccinations to local residents.
The Indiana Department of Health's mobile vaccination clinic will be at Red Gold, 120 E. Oak St., Orestes, from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday.
The state health department announced Monday that 616 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which brings to 774,097 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.
As of Monday, 13,583 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, and an additional 429 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses of patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,678,614 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,669,635 Friday. A total of 11,270,135 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
