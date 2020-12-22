ANDERSON — Anderson police believe an RV was being towed when it broke free, jumped a curb, took out a gas meter and caused an evacuation of nearby buildings downtown Monday.
The Class C motor home with an over-cab bunk came to rest on the sidewalk in the 900 block of Jackson Street next to Central Christian Church.
The planter curb and gas meter absorbed the impact sparing the church building that was built in 1900.
“There miraculously wasn’t any damage at all to the church,” said Rick Vale, pastor. “I looked at it and it was about 3 to 4 inches away from the stone wall.”
The evacuation lasted a couple of hours for the line to be shut off and gas to dissipate.
“Vectren, the fire department and emergency management did a great job of helping with the gas line,” said Mike Lee, Anderson Police Department assistant chief.
Vectren was making repairs on Tuesday and was expected to finish up by the end of the day, Vale said.
Whoever was pulling the RV fled the scene.
It didn’t have a current Indiana registration but officers did find some evidence inside the RV that they are following up on, Lee said.
