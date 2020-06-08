UNION COUNTY – State police believe that excessive speed played a role in a collision that claimed four lives Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Nine Mile Road just after 3:30 p.m.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, the driver of a Ford Fusion, Savanna Kinder, 23, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Mercedes, Connor Brite, 22, of Decatur, as well as back seat passenger, Jordan Fuelling, 20, of Decatur, also died at the scene.
A front seat passenger, Trevor Ortiz, of Decatur, was transported from the scene but later died at a hospital, police said.
According to the press release, the police investigation indicates that the Fusion was south bound when it ran off the right side of the road. The driver over-corrected and the car came back across the road into the path of the north bound Mercedes.
