FRANKTON — A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Roads 600 North and 500 West around 7 a.m., according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department.
The names of the drivers involved in the crash were not released.
A 17-year-old driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to stop at the intersection while traveling westbound on County Road 600 North, striking a 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 21-year-old Frankton man that was traveling southbound on County Road 500 West, according to the release.
The two vehicles collided and came to a rest in a field southwest of the intersection, according to the release. The man in the Ford Focus was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extracted prior to being airlifted to St. Vincent in Indianapolis with multiple injuries.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to Community Hospital in Anderson and is in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the press release.
