ANDERSON — New warnings about a rare tickborne disease have emerged after an environmental health investigation in a neighboring state revealed the presence of the disease in a tick that is commonly found in the Hoosier state.
“It’s like Russian roulette with seven bullets in the gun or something,” said Keith Clay, an Indiana University Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Biology and a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Tulane University. “There’s a significant risk.
“There’s a growing list of known pathogens and it continues to grow, especially viral pathogens that we really haven’t understood that are transmitted by tick bites and represent a threat to human health.”
The Heartland virus was recently identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Lone Star ticks collected in Illinois. The ticks, collected from Kankakee County, were sent to the CDC for testing earlier this year after a resident of that county tested positive for the virus.
The Heartland virus was first identified in 2009 after two Missouri farmers were hospitalized. Authorities identified the viral disease was transmitted through a bite from Lone Star ticks. While the disease is relatively rare, almost all individuals with Heartland virus have been hospitalized and a few have died, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There are no vaccines to prevent Heartland virus infections, according to the CDC.
Signs and symptoms of the infection are also similar to other tickborne diseases including fever, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and diarrhea.
Clay cautioned that the disease is rare and human cases are relatively low, but the discovery of the virus is a reminder to take precaution against ticks after exposure to places where they live.
NUMBERS INCREASE
He said the CDC keeps statistics on the number of tickborne dieases and they have increased “every single year.”
“It’s not like a sudden tenfold increase, but a steady upward slope – more and more every year,” Clay said.
But the estimated numbers are only 10 percent of the cases reported.
“They are underestimating the true frequency by 90 percent,” Clay said. “Whatever their number is, you can multiply it by 10 and that is probably a more realistic estimate.”
Since September 2018, more than 40 cases of Heartland virus disease have been reported from states in the Midwestern and southern United States including Indiana, according to the CDC.
The agency said most of the people diagnosed with the disease became sick during May through September.
Within the past two decades there have been seven new tickborne germs that can cause illness identified in the United States including Borrelia mayonii, Borrelia miyamotoi, Ehrlichia ewingii, Ehrlichia muris eauclairensis, Heartland virus, Rickettsia parkeri, and Rickettsia species 364D, according to the CDC.
Ehrlichiosis is a tickborne disease that is also transmitted to humans by the Lone Star tick. In Indiana the number of confirmed and probable cases of the disease increased from 24 in 2016 to 29 in 2017, according to the 2017 annual report of infectious diseases by the Indiana State Department of Health.
“The number of reported cases of ehrlichiosis in Indiana has increased steadily in recent years but dropped in 2015 with a slight increase in 2016 and 2017,” the report states.
Clay said there can be a discrepancy in the number of reported cases of tickborne diseases because of the time between a tick bite and the appearance of symptoms.
“You don’t think much about it and then a week later you have a headache, feverish or something and then it passes and you never really make the connection,” he said. “There is that, and if you go to the doctor or one of these walk-in clinics and say you have been bitten by a tick, they just give you antibiotics just to clear out anything if you have contracted some tickborne pathogen, but they don’t actually test whether you are infected. They just tell you to take the antibiotics and whatever it is, if anything, it will cure you.”
New testing including DNA and advanced molecular detection is also helping researchers detect bacteria that may be causing illness in patients with suspected tickborne diseases, according to the CDC.
The agency identified a record number of tickborne diseases reported to state and local health departments in 2017. The number of Lyme disease, spotted fever and other virus diseases all increased from 48,610 reported cases in 2016 to a total of 59,349 reported cases in 2017.
Clay said diseases transmitted by ticks such as Lyme disease can also diminish a person’s quality of life.
“Once it becomes deeply ingrained and systemic there’s really no cure,” he said. “It becomes a lifelong debilitating condition. Lots of people are suffering from this. Lyme disease, as far as I know, has never killed anybody, but it certainly can make people’s lives miserable.”
Clay said some tickborne diseases, including Rocky Mountain Spotted fever, are also deadly.
“Even with modern medical procedures, it still has quite a high mortality rate in this day and age,” he said. “Ten to 20 percent of people that contract that pathogen die. That’s pretty lethal.”
Ticks are also on the move, according to Clay.
“The Lone Star ticks are moving northwards and the deer ticks that transmit Lyme disease are moving south,” he said. “We find them almost every place we look.”
TAKE PRECAUTIONS
Clay said people should avoid times of the day when ticks are most active such as dusk and late afternoons. He said ticks are sensitive to being dried out and when it’s dry and hot they migrate into the leaf litter where it is cooler and moist.
“If you know what you are looking for, you can actually walk and see ticks sitting on the edge of grass blades with their legs waving out there ready to latch on,” he said.
Clay said taking precautions like using repellents and covering skin when walking in areas of heavy vegetation reduces the risk of exposure. He also urged people to check pets for ticks to keep them from being carried into the home.
“You can definitely pick up ticks in your own yard,” he said.
Clay said while people should be cautious about tick exposure, it should not keep them from enjoying the outdoors.
“It’s kind of a human instinct to be afraid of certain things,” he said. “If you look at the number of people per year who live in the U.S. that die from snake bites or getting eaten by a shark – it’s hardly any. There are tens of thousands of people getting bitten by ticks and getting sick, but many more are getting killed in car accidents.
“It’s all how you measure risk.”
