ANDERSON — The crews tasked with keeping the county roads and city streets got a bit of a reprieve Tuesday when the winds diminished, reducing the blowing of snow.
With the snow pack and clear overnight skies, the temperature was expected to dip to 5 to 7 degrees below zero by Wednesday morning with a high of 20 degrees.
The Madison County Highway Department and Anderson Snow Task Force worked around the clock Monday and Tuesday to keep the local byways open.
Emergency declarations were issued for Madison County, Anderson and Elwood as a result of the 9-inch snowfall on Monday.
The Madison County commissioners had issued a “red” travel advisory for Tuesday. That was scaled back to “orange” in the afternoon.
Orange means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies,and other organizations.
The Madison County Highway Department had eight crews working in housing additions and 12 crews plowing the county’s main roads.
The Madison County Government Center and all of Anderson’s facilities were closed Tuesday and expected to reopen Wednesday.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. declared a state of emergency in the city effective Tuesday.
Broderick said the state of emergency was terminated at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported from 3 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday that the department responded to three personal injury accidents; six property damage accidents; 75 calls to assist motorists; and 13 road hazards.
“Last night (Monday) with the wind it was awful,” Mellinger said. “It has gotten quite a bit better.
“The road crews did a great job,” he said. “The roads are not as bad as I expected.”
By noon Tuesday many of the main streets in Anderson were showing pavement as the sun melted what little snow was left on the surface after plowing.
“The crews worked through the night,” David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said.
The city’s Snow Task Force, which includes all departments that have trucks equipped with plows, were concentrating on the secondary roads, he said.
“The wind last night (Monday) was horrible,” Eicks said of the conditions overnight. “Right now the wind has died down.”
Madison County Commissioner John Richwine also noted that crews were able to make headway on clearing the roads after the wind calmed.
“This will give the crews the chance to clear the roads,” he said. “We have a list of private contractors that are available to help with the intersections if needed.”
