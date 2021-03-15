ANDERSON — Anderson police said city electrical utility crews were actively working to restore power to about 5,200 consumers without service as of 5:20 p.m. Monday.
Several lines were down, and the cause was believed to be wind and freezing rain.
According to the Anderson Municipal Light & Power's website, most of the outages were on the west side of Anderson and in Edgewood.
Power had been restored to nearly all utility customers by midnight, with less than 200 outages shown on the Light & Power's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.