ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools board of trustees canceled a hearing for next Tuesday on a controversial contract offered to interim Superintendent Joe Cronk, making his position permanent.
Cronk, who as acting superintendent is responsible for setting the agenda for board meetings in collaboration with board President Pat Hill, made the decision and informed the board Thursday that he was withdrawing from the proposed appointment.
“The last thing that ACSC needs during this tumultuous uncertain times is a controversy over the selection of a new Superintendent,” Cronk said in a prepared statement. “This School Corporation, during this unprecedented challenging time, does not need that as a distraction of these energies to address the delivery of educational services.”
Hill said no plan has been developed yet for the process of finding a permanent superintendent.
“The board hasn’t had a chance to come together and talk about it,” he said. “We’ll just reconvene at a later date and look at going forward from there.”
The cancellation comes on the heels of public outcry about a process some said was insufficiently transparent and did not have any public input. Some residents also expressed concern at a lack of job posting for the position, handing it to an insider rather than ensuring they had qualified candidates.
Some also said Cronk, who has little classroom experience and comes from a background in operations, does not have the right experience.
The board approached Cronk, who previously had professed he was not interested in the permanent position, about three weeks ago. Board members, including Holly Renz, had said the decision to ask Cronk to take on the position permanently was rooted in the health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire for stability in an otherwise tumultuous time.
However, the hearing was canceled so the board could seek public input “in the future” in an effort to determine the appropriate process by which the next superintendent should be selected.
“The effect of cancelling the public hearing that was scheduled for August 11, 2020 regarding a proposed Superintendent contract legally preempts ACSC from taking any action regarding a Superintendent contract until the Superintendent contract consideration process is re-initiated sometime in the future,” the statement said.
Lindsay Brown, who has been leading the charge for a full search and conducted a meeting last week with other concerned residents on the Zoom platform, said he was pleased with the decision.
“That is one step in the right direction. Now to make it open and honest, they need to go out to Ball State and hire a consulting group to get the most qualified superintendent for the schools,” he said.
The board also needs to convene a group of parents to help with the interviews and the final selections, Brown said.
“Let the parents see who they are trying to get and let their input be valid,” he said.
Brown stressed his concerns are nothing personal against Cronk, whom he does not know.
"Let the parents see who they are trying to get and let their input be valid," he said.
