Our pastor, Rick Jones, and his wife, Cheryl, of Cross Roads United Methodist Church have been amazing during this time.
He is sending out daily messages to encourage us through these tough times and has a sermon every Sunday on YouTube.
He is our rock and we can go to him at anytime with anything and he will listen.
Our church has been amazing since his arrival and will continue to be amazing after we can return to church.
Thank you, Pastor Rick and Cheryl!
Kimberly Saxon, Anderson
