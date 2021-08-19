ANDERSON — With Indiana facing a shortage of workers, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch emphasized the state’s efforts to transition people into employment opportunities.
Crouch was the keynote speaker Thursday at the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up Breakfast at the Paramount Theatre.
She noted the state’s Next Level for Veterans program to recruit members leaving military service to locate in Indiana by offering employment incentives.
“Indiana is in desperate need of workers,” she said. “Right now, we have 120,000 unfilled jobs.”
Crouch said 150,000 people annually transition from military service and return to the civilian population.
“They are looking for something different,” she said. “We’re looking to have a presence on the military bases. These are people with training and skills that are looking for jobs.”
Crouch said Indiana is developing a website where former military members can place their profile and companies can list available jobs.
“We can help address our problem and assist veterans to find a job and call Indiana home,” she said.
Indiana faced incredible changes last year as a result of the pandemic, Crouch said, but still received a commitment for the creation of 31,000 jobs.
“Our economy kept moving and growing,” she said.
Crouch said Indiana is investing $250 million toward the expansion of broadband internet access around the state.
“It’s critical to be connected,” she said. “Students need it for e-learning, health care is being provided on the internet and people are working from home.”
Crouch also mentioned the $500 million for the ReadI grant program that will provide $50 million to10 regions in the state.
Madison County is included in the region, along with Hamilton County and portions of Marion County.
“That will attract $5 billion in private investment around the state,” she said.
An additional $20 million was approved by the legislature for grants to manufacturing firms, Crouch said.
“It provides up to $200,000 for a company to modernize their facilities,” she said. “The new technology and modernization will help offset some of the worker shortages. Our ability to get people into the workforce is critical.”
Crouch said lawmakers also provided $100 million for mental health programs in the state.
“Educators and professionals are commenting that depression, anxiety and panic among young people are greater than before the pandemic,” she said. “I want to make that my focus for the next four years.
“We need to remove the stigma and get people the help they need,” Crouch said. “We need to lift all Hoosiers to the next level if we want to be a state of excellence.”
She said Indiana is facing a shortage in housing stock and a new study is being conducted to determine the need.
“It will be a county-by-county study that developers, builders and local officials can determine where the gaps are,” Crouch said. “If we want to create jobs, the state needs to have available housing. The study will help us address the shortage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.