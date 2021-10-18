ANDERSON — It’s crunch time for the members of the criminal justice system to get an increase in a local income tax passed to fund operations.
Over the course of the next week-plus, elected council members in Madison County cities and towns will determine the fate of a proposed increased in the local income tax for public safety.
A 0.3% increase in the public safety income tax would raise approximately $8 million that would be shared among the county, cities and towns.
It would mean an additional $3 million for the county. It would provide $1.5 million for the criminal justice system starting in 2022 and funds to secure the estimated $86 million needed to construct a new jail.
The town of Pendleton approved the increase earlier this month, but another meeting is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Pendleton Town Attorney Jeff Graham said Monday there were some questions tied to the first vote.
“Following the first vote in Pendleton, there was a concern that notices of passage of the resolution wasn’t sent to every taxing unit.”
He said the second meeting will be to clarify the unanimous vote of the Pendleton Town Council.
To take effect in 2022, the Madison County Tax Council has to approve the increase by the end of October.
Tax council votes for the County Council, cities and towns are based on population. Passage requires a majority vote.
Last week, the Madison County Council voted 4-3 not to implement the tax, which means the Anderson City Council has the crucial decision with 42.65 votes on the Tax Council.
Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Madison County prosecutor’s office, said the second vote in Pendleton will not affect the timetable to implement the tax.
“There was a question about sending the notice of adoption to all the other cities and towns,” he said. “I still believe that Pendleton’s vote is legal and in effect.”
The six judges, prosecutor, chief public defender and sheriff in Madison County have all stated how the criminal justice system is dealing with a lack of funding.
“We’re the most underfunded system in the state,” Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said earlier this month. “It’s about improving the quality of life in the community”
He said that lack of funding and resources has a direct effectt on the type of crimes taking place in Madison County.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the tax is for public safety.
“This will make for a safer community.”
He said officials in the criminal justice system will work in a cooperative effort on spending the funds to reduce redundancies and operate more effectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.