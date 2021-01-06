ANDERSON — Some current and former members of Congress from Indiana, from both major parties, offered strong rebuke of the protesters who breached the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican who represents the Anderson area, released an afternoon statement saying, "We are a country of laws and the lawlessness in and around the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. The actions of those who have stormed the Capitol only hurt their cause. Please let the democratic process play out peacefully."
A statement from her predecessor in Congress, Republican Susan Brooks, said, "Mr. President, please tell your supporters to stand down, leave the Capitol grounds and obey law enforcement who, once again, are risking their lives for our country. This is not the American way."
And former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly released this statement:
"I am praying for the safety of all the people who work in the Capitol, the Senate and House members, and the police who are working to protect them. The thugs who have stormed the Capitol grounds are terrorists attacking our country.
"Why isn’t Donald Trump on television right now telling his supporters to end this terrorist attack on our Capitol and go home? What are you waiting for? Mr. Trump, do you have no decency, do you not care at all about our country?"
About an hour after Donnelly's statement, President Trump posted a video in which he asked the protesters to go home. Trump also reiterated his false claims that the elections was fraudulent.
The man who unseated Donnelly in the 2018 election, Mike Braun, was a strong supporter of a Senate resolution to form a commission to challenge election results in several states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden over Trump.
The other sitting U.S. senator from Indiana, Todd Young, declined to sign the Republican resolution and was accosted by protestors on Capitol Hill.
In a Washington Post video, Young is confronted by a protester who says, "You're supposed to represent our opinions." A Trump flag can be seen in the background.
"My opinion doesn't matter," Young responds. "You know what, when it comes to the law, our opinions don't matter, the law matters."
Young released the following statement about the protest:
"In America we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not peaceful protest. It is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop."
Braun, too, condemned the crowd that stormed the Capitol.
"What we're seeing at the Capitol is wrong, hurts the cause of election integrity, and needs to stop immediately," Braun said in a statement. "Rioting and violence are never acceptable."
