ANDERSON — Starting next week, national chains including Walmart and Kroger will require customers to wear masks at all their U.S. stores.
This comes after recent spikes in cases of the novel coronavirus across the country, and sentiments are mixed among local shoppers.
Lydia Johnson and Bailey Barkdull were shopping at Walmart, 2321 Charles St., on Thursday afternoon. Both women work at Starbucks, where masks have been required for employees for several months, so they are not bothered by Walmart requiring customers to wear masks.
“I feel like sometimes they’re overkill, but I would rather do more for others than do less,” Barkdull said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Tuesday that it is continually advocating for Americans to wear face coverings while around others, citing that wearing one not only keeps wearers safe from the coronavirus, but those around them, too.
“Even though it’s kind of annoying to wear masks for me personally, we have to (at work) anyways,” Johnson added.
At Pay Less Super Market, 1845 N. Scatterfield Road, Penny Vebert and her family were wearing masks Thursday afternoon, but said they didn’t like that places were beginning to require them.
Her sons, Anthony and Jacob, complained that they were difficult to breathe in, and Vebert said she doesn’t think masks do a lot to protect people.
“I think it’s crazy, I just think it’s going a little too far,” Vebert said. “I don’t think it’s really helping, there’s been proven facts that a mask is not helping anybody.”
Jane Bonewits, 68, said she is happy Walmart and Kroger are requiring masks. She also thinks more places need to enact mask requirements to ensure the safety of her and those around her.
“TJ Maxx is one of the cleanest places, they wash their things, they wash their counters,” Bonewits said. “It means a lot to me.”
