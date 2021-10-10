There were plenty of smiles on both young and grown-up faces Saturday at the UAW Union Hall as contestants in the Lil’ Miss and Mr. Anderson Pageant charmed judges and onlookers. Organizers expected as many as 32 entrants in the pageant, which was open to children from newborn to 8 years of age. No one walked away empty-handed, as all pageant contestants received a treat bag and a small trophy for participating. Parents enjoyed food from W&R BBQ and More at the event, which was intended, organizers said, to bring the community together.
Cuteness on display
