DALEVILLE — The Daleville Town Council approved two paving bids for Community Crossing Grant projects contingent on one bidder lowering their bid.
A bid from Pavement Solutions Inc. for $27,279 was approved for microsurfacing on Mound, Bronco and Sixth streets.
A bid from E&B Paving for hot mix asphalt overlays on Raintree Court, Hilltop Circle and Heather Lane was approved contingent on the bid being reduced to $179,000 since it came in higher than the grant amount.
In other business
The council changed the effective date of a water rate change ordinance that was approved in October 2019.
The rate increase was suppose to take effect Jan. 1, 2020, but didn't. The effective date was changed to April 1, 2021.
The rate will increase from $3.21 to $3.31 per 1,000 gallons and will increase another 10 cents in January 2022 and January 2023.
The council voted to table a contract extension with Waste Management along with an accompanying ordinance for a sanitary rate increase.
The extension was for three years, but the town board wants to extend for one year then put the service out for bid.
The council approved $5,462.50 to purchase 10 body cameras and $3,745 for a shoring box that keeps workers safe while working in a trench. Both purchases were made with funds from a $20,000 safety grant.
A variance was approved for a First Merchants Bank ATM next to Ind. 67 in front of the El Carreton restaurant.
