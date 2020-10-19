DALEVILLE — The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued a safety order and notification of penalty and levied $12,000 in a proposed fine against a Daleville-based company for violations that may have led to the death of an employee in June.
According to the order, That Tree Feller LLC has until Oct. 30 to establish and maintain safe working conditions, including keeping workers not directly involved in an operation clear of the work area unless a team of workers is necessary to remove a particular tree. The company faces a proposed penalty of $7,000 for what is considered by OSHA to be a serious violation.
That Tree Feller also failed to report the work-related death of Michael Lusher, 36, on June 1 to the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA within eight hours. Considered a non-serious oversight, the company reported the death on June 3 and faces a $5,000 fine.
The company has a right to contest the order within 15 days of its submission, which is dated Sept. 28. Randall and Stephanie Coomer, owners of That Tree Feller, report they have contested the order.
Stephanie Coomer said the primary reason for fighting the OSHA order is a lack of clear guidelines as to what constitutes safety. Without such guidelines, she said, it can’t be said the company was not in compliance.
The state’s order was not specific about the way officials believe That Tree Feller failed to establish or maintain safe working conditions or how Lusher’s death could have been prevented.
Even without the guidelines, she said, the company is committed to following the best safety practices of which it is aware.
“My husband comes from a background of knowing the ins and outs of tree care, and our guys were highly trained,” she said.
Lusher reportedly was clearing brush at the bottom of a tree the crew was trimming when he was struck by falling debris. He died of accidental blunt force trauma to the head.
His widow, Virginia Lusher, could not be reached for comment.
That Tree Feller is subject to follow-up OSHA inspection and could face addition fines for every day that a problem is not corrected, according to the order.
