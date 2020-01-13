DALEVILLE — Officials at Daleville Community Schools continue to wade through the closure protocols for two online schools for which it served as authorizer.
Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison told the district’s board of trustees Monday that the Indiana Virtual School still has $35,130 in its fund, and the Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy has more than $530,000 in its fund. Daleville Community School Corp., however, is drawing against the IVS funds to follow the state-mandated closure protocols.
“If we weren’t the authorizer, we wouldn’t have the expense,” he said.
Garrison’s update was part of a meeting of Daleville’s Board of Finance, which is made up of school board members. Though the annual meeting to update members has been required for years, it was much longer than before because of the state’s new reporting requirements.
Daleville revoked the virtual schools’ charters in August.
According to an agreement reached between Daleville and the virtual schools’ administration, the administration was supposed to implement the closure protocols. That includes gathering records of 15,000 students and sending them to the school districts of their last known legal address.
The virtual schools’ last combined enrollment was about 7,200 students, but the records being transferred are for all who ever attended, even if they took only one class, Garrison said.
“Those records now are in the process of being transferred through safe digital means,” he said.
Daleville staff is performing the protocol duties because the district refused to pay any more money to the virtual schools. The Indiana and federal departments of education each have initiated investigations into possible enrollment irregularities that may have led to overpayments to the schools.
Garrison said the status of those payments remains uncertain.
