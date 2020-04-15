DALEVILLE — By way of a conference call and streaming video a variance was approved, and the town’s spring cleanup and a drainage problem were discussed during Daleville’s town council meeting on Monday.
Town Council President Tom Roberts and Vice President Adam Jones met at Town Hall while keeping a safe distance due to the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members Tammy Staimpel, Steve Brogan and Joe Scott joined in by conference call.
The town streamed the meeting on its YouTube channel where questions from the public were accepted via chat.
Kim Wilkerson asked about flooding on May Street in Sargent’s Addition caused by runoff from a farm field to the east. Greg Copp also asked about the flooding.
Roberts said he talked to an engineer who is working on the town’s stormwater project and a 12-inch line could be installed between the addition and the field to carry the water to the existing 12-inch line on May Street.
Doing so would add some cost to the project since it wasn’t part of the original plan.
He cautioned that the new line couldn’t be sized larger than the line it feeds into, and while it would help, a 12-inch line would be overwhelmed in a heavy rain event like the one earlier this year that dumped 5 inches of rain.
Since the project is still in the early stages, Jones recommended the town get an estimate for adding the line.
Other business
The council approved a variance reducing the number of parking spaces required by ordinance from 40 to 24 for a coffee shop at Exit 234. The request was made by InSite Real Estate on behalf of IAT II LLC, who owns the property behind White Castle, Shell and Waffle House.
The town will have three dumpsters placed at different locations for a spring cleanup scheduled for April 30 to May 3. Due to coronavirus restrictions, large item pickup at homes will be rescheduled for later in the year.
The purchase of a fourth radar feedback sign was approved. The sign will be installed on River Road. Radar feedback signs display the posted speed limit and the driver’s actual speed to encourage people to abide by the limit.
