DALEVILLE — During its first meeting of the year, Daleville Town Council elected a new president.
Tom Roberts served as vice president of the council last year and has previously been president.
Roberts said Monday that he will continue working on ways to develop Daleville and make it a better place to live.
The council also elected a new vice president, Adam Jones. In 2021, Jones was the council’s president.
“Adam and I work really well together, so our goals are pretty much in sync,” Roberts said.
All other council positions remain the same: Joe Scott (sanitation), Tammy Carter (street department) and Steve Brogan (parks, human resources and special projects).
The council also:
• updated the community about crews finishing up surveying areas where there will be storm water pipe updates.
• announced that the town has officially started the bidding process for the solar project. Solar panels will be installed on the new town hall building and the water plant. Work is set to start this spring.
• began discussing options for road upkeep now that all town roads have been repaved.
• announced that all of the street lights will have their bulbs replaced with LED lights. Jones said this should help reduce the town’s electric costs.
• approved Amy Morgan to continue as Park Board president.
• began discussion on leasing out the current town hall building. After town hall moves to the new building, the old building will only house the street department. Jones suggested letting the town rent out the front half of the building to reduce town costs.
The Daleville Town Council meets the second Monday of every month. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Daleville Town Hall.
