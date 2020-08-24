DALEVILLE — A recent incident in which nine Daleville Jr.-Sr. High School students allegedly formed what appears to be a swastika with their bodies while making a Nazi salute is not reflective of the sentiments of the community, said Daleville Town Council President Tom Roberts.
“I also do not believe it reflects the feelings of the "bigger" community that the school system is host to as well, which is the township and neighboring communities (as a result of school choice),” he said in an email to The Herald Bulletin.
“I feel that the school leadership will handle this properly. I have full confidence in the superintendent/school board and the leadership.”
Daleville Community Schools officials are investigating the incident that was discovered after a photo, taken at center court in the gymnasium, of the unidentified students was posted on social media.
School officials did not return calls for comment, but Superintendent Paul Garrison did post a statement on the district’s website.
“Daleville Community Schools will not tolerate acts of racism, bias, unlawful harassment, or discrimination of any kind,” it said. “We are profoundly disappointed and shocked by the apparent actions of the students as depicted in the images we have seen posted on social media.”
According to the Indiana Department of Education’s website, the Daleville Community Schools student population, almost 50% of which comes from outside the district, is more than 93% white. Religion and cultural ethnicity are not tracked by IDOE.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 97.6% of the town’s nearly 1,650 residents are white. About 0.1% are Jewish, and there are no known synagogues in the town.
Even so, anti-Semitic speech and behavior will not be tolerated, Garrison said.
“This type of insensitive behavior is devastating to our school community and in no way does this incident represent the high expectations we have for our students, teachers, staff, and administrators,” the statement said.
Once the investigation is complete, Garrison’s statement said, the appropriate course of action as dictated by law and the district’s policies would be followed.
According to the national Anti-Defamation League’s most recent audit of anti-Semitic incidents in 2018, attacks on Jews, including physical attacks, have been increasing.
Leah Simpson, director of Terre Haute-based Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center, said though some people might want to shrug off the boys’ action as “kids will be kids,” that is not an excuse.
“If students are educated about all cultures and racial justice issues then either things like this won’t happen, or we will understand that more education is needed,” she said.
But proper Holocaust education is only one piece of a puzzle necessary for a just society, Simpson said.
“Through quality and ever adapting education, we can broaden our understanding of people around the world. The Holocaust is always going to be a relevant piece of this puzzle, but it is only one piece that is needed to make a change in the world today,” she said.
Simpson said the racial climate on the national level has made things tense.
“People are afraid of saying the wrong thing or offending someone accidentally. It has seemingly made us very divided and focused on protecting our own,” she said. “We need to realize that our own includes all human beings and we need to shift our thinking to protect all cultures, religions, and skin colors.”
Roberts said he and his wife last year accompanied the fifth and sixth grades from Daleville Elementary School on their trip to Washington, D.C.
“The highlight of the trip is always an afternoon at the Holocaust Museum where the children experience a small part of the horror that the Jewish people experienced during WW2,” he said. “This portion of the trip was very impactful as we looked into the students eyes and the quietness of the bus as we were leaving.”
Roberts said he has used the incident at Daleville as a teaching moment for his own children, both on the impact of the Holocaust and the consequences of following others blindly.
“Our family took this current ignorant isolated instance as an opportunity to discuss, with our now 7th grade son, the meaning of the swastika with an emphasis on its horror and danger,” he said. “We all should do well to teach our children about something that should never happen again.“
