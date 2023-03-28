DALEVILLE — Declining electric bills and declining costs could spell a sunny outlook for Daleville Elementary School as it plans to go solar.
During Monday's School Board meeting, Superintendent Greg Roach disclosed the quote he received from Telamon Energy for a solar field at the elementary school.
The field of three rows of panels, fencing, gravel and other project costs were estimated at $334,000 and would be paid for with the Rain Day Fund, a budget item acting as a kind of emergency or "rainy day" fund.
A resolution was required to authorize using Rainy Day funds to buy and install the solar field.
The board approved a resolution to spend not more than $350,000 on the field.
As for electricity costs, the district spends an average of about $17,000 per month for the elementary, Jr./Sr. High School Principal Eric Douglas said last month.
During Monday's meeting, Roach said the solar panels would save the district about $27,234 a year after they're operating.
If the project's materials meet certain guidelines, the corporation would receive a 30% federal rebate on those materials within nine to 10 months after project completion.
Panels were to be installed on the east side of the school. Roach said to move the field as far from the school as possible, panels would be relocated to the southeast side of the school, near Commerce Road, also known as Indiana 67.
Board President Diane Evans requested clarification as to who would maintain the panels; Roach said Telamon would, calling it maintenance-free for the district.
Telamon also would handle soliciting bids and the bidding process; the board would simply have to unseal bids and make the final decision.
Roach said the solar field is slated to be installed by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 24 at a location to be determined.