ANDERSON — A Daleville man has been charged, in two separate cases, with having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 14 and choking a woman.
Walter Lee Myers III, 46, Daleville, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of child molesting, strangulation and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The initial investigation started Jan. 8 when a man incarcerated at the Madison County jail was overheard in a telephone conversation saying that a 13-year-old girl had been molested by Myers.
Reportedly, the girl was interviewed by an Indiana Department of Child Services investigator Jan. 12 and related she'd had sex with Myers at least eight times from October into December.
During a Kids Talk forensic interview six days later, she said that Myers took her to a local hotel in October where they had sex together while her mother was hospitalized.
“Damn, I shouldn’t have done that,” Myers reportedly told the girl.
Investigators confirmed that Myers rented a room at the local hotel in October.
In the other case involving Myers, authorities allege that he attacked a woman after she refused to transfer money to his credit card at a casino. Allegedly, Myers choked her and hit her on the head.
After obtaining permission to search an Anderson residence where Myers had been living with the woman, investigators reported finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Myers was convicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine in 2018 and sentenced to two years in prison. In 2016, he was sentenced to two years after another methamphetamine conviction.
He has prior convictions for theft, domestic battery, battery and strangulation.