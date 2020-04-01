DALEVILLE — In a personal plea, Daleville Town Marshal James King urged people in a Facebook message to stay home.
“I feel it is my civic duty to let people know this is serious,” King said.
On Sunday, King said there were 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County and people should stay home if they are not getting essential items.
“There are plenty of things to do on your own property,” he said in the Sunday post. “It’s up to you to make the right decision and keep our community safe. God bless!”
On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases in Delaware County had almost doubled since King’s Facebook post with 22 confirmed cases of the virus. One resident of Delaware County has died from COVID-19.
“As being one of the leaders in that community, and I’m also a Delaware County commissioner, you go out and you see people and I don’t think they are taking it as serious as what it is,” King said of his reasons for making a plea on social media. “If you look at our hospitals, we don’t need to overrun them with people. The main thing to control this is to stay at home.”
He said people are also shopping in local stores “like nothing is going on” putting people at risk needlessly.
“My wife is one of them that is at risk,” King said.
With the exception of an occasional car ride to break up the monotony of staying at home, King said his wife has not left their home in three weeks. King said he does all the shopping and running the errands to keep his wife’s exposure down.
“People don’t understand,” he said. “It’s very important because I don’t want to see someone else die when they don’t have to.”
King said they are learning younger people are now becoming at risk, but people can also spread the virus without having symptoms.
“I really want people to stay home because that is the only way we are going to control this and get back to whatever we call normal,” he said. “I don’t want to see anymore people die.
“Every day now it keeps growing and growing and growing. I don’t know how many people are going to have to die or how many people are going to have to get this before it really sinks in. This is serious and we need to stay home.”
