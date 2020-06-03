MUNCIE — A Daleville mother has pleaded guilty to neglect after her 2-year-old son died of heat exhaustion inside a car.
Britni N. Wihebrink, 32, enter the plea Wednesday in Delaware Circuit Court 4 to a Level 1 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Judge John Feick set sentencing for July 1. Wihebrink is facing a maximum 30-year prison sentence. A Level 6 felony charge of obstruction of justice will be dismissed at the time of sentencing.
During her court appearance Wihebrink admitted that on Sept. 5, 2018, she was drinking to the point of intoxication at her Daleville apartment, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.
At some point during the day she fell asleep and her 2-year-old son, Jaxon Stults, left the apartment and climbed into her parked car and closed the door eventually passing out.
Wihebrink told police that she couldn’t remember whether she saw her son after 1 or 2 p.m. that day when they lay down for a nap because she was intoxicated. She had begun drinking at 11 a.m. to help with a hangover from the night before, according to a police affidavit.
Investigators found seven empty 50-milliliter Jim Beam whiskey bottles in her home – three bottles were in her purse and four were in a bedroom drawer.
A friend woke Wihebrink around 6:20 p.m. and she was unable to find Jaxon. The toddler was found lying on the back floorboard of Wihebrink’s car around 6:45 p.m., according to a police affidavit.
The friend told police that Wihebrink was drunk when he arrived at the apartment and his teenage son found Jaxon in the back of the car.
At first, Wihebrink told investigators that she found her son, then recanted and said she didn’t remember who found him.
Jaxon died in an ambulance on the way to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
An autopsy determined the child died as a result of hyperthermia with a contributing cause of elevated temperature in an enclosed space.
