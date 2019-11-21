MUNCIE — Alisha Heath, a native of Daleville, was part of the first collegiate team in the Midwest — the fifth university team in the world — to certify that an existing building meets LEED standards.
Heath and fellow students in the R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning participated in LEED Lab, a U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) initiative to engage college students. Their project was to secure a second LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certification for the David Letterman Communication and Media Building on the Ball State campus.
Heath is a 2019 Ball State University graduate with a construction management major.
“Construction accounts for a large portion of the U.S.’s carbon footprint, and I had a hard time knowing that I was actively participating in adding to that destruction,” Heath said in a press release. “Through LEED Lab, I wanted to learn ways that owners and builders are trying to reduce that footprint and encourage people to make their buildings more efficient and sustainable.”
Built in 2007, the Letterman Building was certified as LEED Silver, based on projections of energy efficiency, water use, and other factors. More than a decade later, the students examined the building’s performance and worked to ensure it continues to meet LEED standards.
“We decided to look at the heating and cooling system in the building and see if there were ways that we could have the system shut itself off when there were no people in the room,” Heath said in the release. “We also looked into installing occupancy sensors so that when a room was unoccupied the lights in that room would turn off.”
Heath works as an electrical estimator for ERMCO Inc. She said her Ball State education inspired her.
“Sustainability is extremely important to me,” she said, “and I am in a position to make a big impact on how we view energy in terms of our buildings. I hope that I am able to make even a small change. The Ball State construction management program gave me many avenues to research alternative energy options, and classes like LEED Lab gave me hope that we can reverse the climate crisis and build a more sustainable society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.