DALEVILLE — Joe Daniels is being mourned by friends and family in his hometown of Daleville and by students and faculty at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he served as the Keyes Dean of Business Administration.
Daniels died Tuesday night after he was struck by a car on the Marquette University campus. WTMJ-TV Milwaukee reported that the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested under suspicion of driving while under the influence.
Daniels was a faculty member at MU since 1992 and was named dean of the College of Business Administration last month after serving as acting dean since May of last year.
Daniels was a 1977 graduate of Daleville High School, where he was a sprinter on the track team. Former Daleville principal Dave Parkison remembered him as an outstanding track athlete who was well-liked by his teachers and peers.
“I was teaching there early in my career when Joe attended Daleville,” Parkison said. “Joe was one of those guys who was a hard worker and wanted to accomplish things. Nothing changed about that obviously.”
Pat Keogh, former Daleville High School librarian, said she remembered Daniels for his compassionate personality.
"He was a very nice young man," she said. "It really hurts to lose a student."
University President Michael Lovell spoke of the loss of his friend and fellow educator in a public statement released by Marquette University on Wednesday.
“Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years, and I was honored to call him my friend,” Lovell wrote. “He inspired students his entire career as a mentor and educator and made an indelible impact on the field of economics as a master scholar. Ultimately, Joe helped take Marquette Business to new heights. He was instrumental in inspiring a new vision for the college, which we will carry forward in his memory.”
A prayer service was held on campus Wednesday for the community to remember Daniels and to pray for his family and friends.
